Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $46.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.03.

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,928. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

