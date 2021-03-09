Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro Buys 4,244 Shares

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Director Kevin Ferro bought 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $7,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Ferro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Kevin Ferro bought 500 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,425.00.

Shares of NYSE GHL traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.57. 254,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,901. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

