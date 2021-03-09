Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Up 11.4%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares shot up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.58. 355,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 849,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $519.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 195,100 shares of company stock valued at $872,453. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Greenlane by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 46,340 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

