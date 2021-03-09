GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 11.4%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares were up 11.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 204,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 636,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $496.80 million and a P/E ratio of -185.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

