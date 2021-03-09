Gregory P. Hill Sells 23,473 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $1,698,975.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HES stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. 2,811,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.