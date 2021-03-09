Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.12

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 1212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.76.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.66%.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 over the last ninety days. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

