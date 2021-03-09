Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Gap Down to $152.00

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.99), but opened at GBX 147 ($1.92). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08), with a volume of 33,610 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 129.74. The firm has a market cap of £112.25 million and a P/E ratio of -380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides solutions for data integrity and control, banking integration, and payments and cash management in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

