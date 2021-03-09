Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 1,978 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $69,764.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,224.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 17,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $801,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 974,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

