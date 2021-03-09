Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.74. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,424.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,327 shares of company stock valued at $18,429,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

