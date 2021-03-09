Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Raised to $35.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.99% from the stock’s previous close.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $62.49 on Monday. Groupon has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Groupon by 299.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,549 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 49,868 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 635,961 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 496,313 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

