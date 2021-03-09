GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 18.1% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded up 18.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $44.62. 2,780,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,846,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.58 and a beta of 3.09.
GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.