GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 18.1% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price traded up 18.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.43 and last traded at $44.62. 2,780,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,846,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.58 and a beta of 3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

