Growth DeFi Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Growth DeFi token can now be bought for $23.94 or 0.00044158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $30,099.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 983,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,975 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

