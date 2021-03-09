Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico comprises about 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $31,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,000. Institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Shares of PAC opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

