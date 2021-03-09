Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBMF)

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

