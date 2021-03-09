GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA downgraded GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

NYSE GSX opened at $88.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. GSX Techedu has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.73 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773,586 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,534,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,551,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,309,000 after buying an additional 2,373,369 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 481.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

