GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Lowered to “Sell” at CLSA

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $68.00. CLSA’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GSX. TheStreet lowered GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on GSX Techedu from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE:GSX traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. GSX Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.36 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,652,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 272,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 98,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $1,414,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

