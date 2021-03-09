GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Up 12%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 7,988,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,917,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conifer Management L.L.C. raised its stake in GTT Communications by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. now owns 5,209,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after buying an additional 558,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 144,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GTT Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

