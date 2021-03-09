GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Shares Up 12%

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.87. 7,988,587 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 3,917,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.
About GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT)
GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.
