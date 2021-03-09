Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.01). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.28. 1,185,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,966. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.