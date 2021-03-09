Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($1.01). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

Several brokerages have commented on GH. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock traded up $8.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.28. 1,185,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,966. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

