Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 35,372.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $25,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,380,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

NASDAQ GH traded down $7.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,361. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

