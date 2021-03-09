Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOLT. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 552,700 shares of company stock worth $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.