Guider Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,696.99 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Guider has a total market cap of $22,696.99 and $301.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Guider token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00056021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.58 or 0.00786444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00065955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00041100 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

