Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Gap Down to $5.98

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.98 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 5.68 ($0.07). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.94 ($0.08), with a volume of 72,052 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £20.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.37.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

