GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,820 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.38.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $7,453,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,405.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $418,948.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.96 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $217.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

