H. Lundbeck A/S’s (HLUYY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HLUYY. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.