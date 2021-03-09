Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $247.05

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.05 ($3.23) and traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.34). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 332 ($4.34), with a volume of 1,526,180 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market capitalization of £661.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 284.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 247.05.

In other Halfords Group news, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.