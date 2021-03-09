Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.11

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.79. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 190,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

