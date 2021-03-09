Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading 11.6% Higher

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.93. 449,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 433,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $58.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hallador Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,182 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.76% of Hallador Energy worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

