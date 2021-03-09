Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $41.86. 1,249,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,540,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,901,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,732 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 132,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

