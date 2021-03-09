Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,170 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,234 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Netflix were worth $56,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $513.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

