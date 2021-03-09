Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 614,620 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,620 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.08% of Bloom Energy worth $51,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,747 shares of company stock worth $15,965,843. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of BE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.35. 71,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.