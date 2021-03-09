Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,369,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $146,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.24. 115,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

