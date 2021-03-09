Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $80,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 85,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 569,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 20,844 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 78.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $134.45. 79,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.