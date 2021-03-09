Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.07. The company had a trading volume of 169,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,580. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

