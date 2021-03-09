Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.52% of The Cooper Companies worth $92,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO stock traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $389.72. 3,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,035. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.78.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.69.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

