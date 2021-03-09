Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,300 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.49% of Autohome worth $58,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Autohome by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autohome by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

ATHM traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,202. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.