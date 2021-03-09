Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $140,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 25.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,076,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,019,000 after purchasing an additional 218,785 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Shares of HD stock traded up $6.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

