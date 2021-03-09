Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,048 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $75,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $127.91. 345,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,565,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

