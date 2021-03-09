Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 719,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.73% of Nuance Communications worth $91,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nuance Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.90. 53,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,188. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

