Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of NVIDIA worth $168,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $488.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $552.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.29. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $303.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

