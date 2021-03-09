Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $185,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

