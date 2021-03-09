Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $146.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the quarter. Sunnova Energy International makes up 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 3.46% of Sunnova Energy International worth $146,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 809,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 519,901 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVA stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 41,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,395,507.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,846.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

