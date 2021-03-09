Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $283.54 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $283,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 943,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,770,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.88. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,951. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.78. The company has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

