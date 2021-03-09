Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $51.84 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

PFE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.74. 381,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,880,684. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

