Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $53.88 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $53,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $255.23. 36,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.54. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

