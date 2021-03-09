Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $69.42 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,150 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.74% of Daqo New Energy worth $69,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $171,431,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,557,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DQ traded down $5.47 on Monday, hitting $74.51. 44,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of analysts recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

