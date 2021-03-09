Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $70.08 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.17% of Veeva Systems worth $70,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

