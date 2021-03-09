Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $85.34 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.39% of Nasdaq worth $85,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

