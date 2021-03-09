Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $91.09 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,459 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.56% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $91,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 196.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $6,083,801. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Barclays boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.88.

SEDG traded up $10.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.00. 20,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

