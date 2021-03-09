Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 912,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $74,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 491,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,471. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

