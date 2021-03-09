Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,096,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,000 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises about 0.8% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 2.99% of Graphic Packaging worth $137,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.48. 65,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

